Woman held for extorting man by registering false rape case; probe finds three such cases

new delhi: A woman has been arrested by Dwarka district police for allegedly extorting a man by registering an FIR on false allegations of rape charges. The woman has earlier registered four false cases of rape in different police stations, said the police on Monday.



Adding that they have recovered one forged aadhar card from the woman's possession. A complaint of a woman was received at police station Dwarka South in which there were allegations of gang rape, therefore a case under section 328/376D/506 IPC was registered at Dwarka South police station on June 22, 2022, and an investigation was taken up.

DCP Dwarka, Harsh Vardhan said that it was revealed that the complainant provided a voter ID card but was reluctant to show her residence. On suspicion, a local inquiry was conducted and her claim about her stay was found wrong. Under suspicion, the voter ID card of the complainant got verified by Election Commission and it was found forged. "A police team was constituted under the supervision of Inspector Ashish Kumar Dubey, SHO, Dwarka South under supervision of ACP Dwarka Madan Lal Meena to investigation the case in detail," DCP Dwarka, Harsh Vardhan said.

DCP Dwarka said that on further investigation, all the accused persons in rape cases namely were examined and interrogated about the incident. Keeping in view the interrogation of accused persons, suspicion grew strong and technical details and location of all the accused and complainant were called on which it was found that the accused didn't come to Delhi and never visited Dwarka or the place of incident.

"It was found the mobile number which was used by her is registered in the name of RK. She got another FIR of gangrape registered at Seemapuri police station under a different identity," DCP Dwarka further said.

Thereafter it was found that this woman has registered similar gang rape cases at Kundli police station, Sonepat, Haryana. Meanwhile, two other cases of rape were also found registered by her at Seemapuri police station and Dwarka South.