Woman held for assaulting guard and making derogatory remarks

noida: A 32-year-old woman was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly manhandling a private security guard, hurling expletives at him and making derogatory remarks against a particular community outside a group housing society, after a video of the incident was circulated on social media.



Noida police said that it took note of the "viral video" and an FIR was registered against the woman, Bhavya Roy, over the incident that took place around 5.30 pm Saturday. The accused woman was arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody, Sector 126 police station in-charge Satyendra Kumar said.

A lawyer by education, Roy was in a sedan and the two sides got into an argument at the entry gate of Jaypee Wishtown society, under Sector 126 police station limits.

According to a senior police officer, security guard Anoop Kumar was making an entry record of the vehicle as is required under rules and took some time to open the gate after which Roy allegedly picked up a verbal fight with him and started abusing him and the other staff present there.

Incidentally, the police action came as a mahapanchayat was beng held by the Tyagi community in support of local politician Shrikant Tyagi who is in jail after he assaulted and hurled expletives at a woman co-resident of his Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93B of Noida a fortnight ago.

As the video of the incident involving Roy was shared on social media, people expressed outrage over her conduct and demanded stern punishment.

The police took immediate cognisance of the video that went viral on social media in which the woman was seen misbehaving, abusing and assaulting the guard of the society and she was arrested by local Sector 126 police station team, the Noida police said in a statement.