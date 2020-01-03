Woman held at Delhi airport for carrying live bullet
New Delhi: A woman was apprehended by CISF personnel at the the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying a live bullet in her baggage, officials said on Friday.
Shyamasree Paul, bound for Kolkata, was intercepted during security checks at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Thursday, they said.
Apart from the live bullet, an empty case and part of a cartridge were recovered from the bag of the woman, the officials said, adding that she was handed over to the Delhi Police.
The police has charged her under provisions of the Arms Act.
