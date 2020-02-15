Woman head constable strangled to death
Ghaziabad: A 15-year-old girl, along with her lover, strangled her head constable mother to death in Brij Vihar Colony here, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place on Friday night around 1 pm and a complaint in this regard was lodged by the victim's husband, SP (City) Maneesh Mishra said.
The SP said Shashi Mala (44) was posted with a PCR van in Delhi.
Shashi was killed by her daughter, a Class 10 student, and her lover Jitendra as she was opposed to their relationship, the SP said.
The SP said the accused used a string to strangle the head constable to death.
When the victim's husband came home from his native place in Bihar, he found Shashi in an unconscious state after which he complained to police.
The victim was immediately rushed to the GTB hospital in Delhi, where doctors declared her brought dead.
Shashi's daughter and her lover have been detained, the SP said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Blanket labelling of dissent as anti-national hurts ethos...15 Feb 2020 12:45 PM GMT
School van catches fire in Punjab; four minor dead15 Feb 2020 12:45 PM GMT
Eight civilians killed in Afghanistan air strike:15 Feb 2020 12:31 PM GMT
Woman head constable strangled to death15 Feb 2020 12:27 PM GMT
Budget unlikely to have much inflationary impact: RBI...15 Feb 2020 12:15 PM GMT