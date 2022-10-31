Woman hangs herself

New Delhi: A 26-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself in Delhi's Sultanpuri area, with her family members alleging that she was killed over dowry, police said on Sunday.

A case was registered against the woman's husband Rajesh and he has been arrested, a senior police officer said.

On Friday, police received information that a woman, resident of Sultanpuri, hanged herself and was declared dead at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Mangolpuri, the officer said.

As the death took place within seven years of marriage, the sub-divisional magistrate, Kanjhawla was informed accordingly, police said. The spot was inspected and a scarf (chunni) was seized, they said.