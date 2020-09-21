Woman gangraped in Shangri-La's-Eros

new delhi: A woman in her late 20s, working as a tourist guide and ticket-booking agent was on Friday night allegedly gangraped after being lured by a group of six people, in a room of the posh Shangri-La's-Eros Hotel here, following which the Delhi Police have arrested a businessman, police said on Sunday night. The hotel where the crime took place is located near India Gate in Delhi — a high-security



zone.

Police said that on Saturday, a PCR call was received in Connaught Place police station regarding a rape case in Shangri-La Hotel on Friday

night.

According to police, subsequently, on the victim's complaint, a case was registered against six people, including a woman.

"The victim was allured to Shangri-La Hotel room under the pretext of providing her a loan at subsidised rates by the alleged persons," police said, adding that the victim went ahead as she was in dire need of

money.

When asked whether the room was booked in the name of a Member of Parliament, a senior official denied it and said the room was booked under the names of two businessmen. The arrested businessman has been identified as Manoj Sharma by police, who added that he lives in Sheikh Sarai near Malviya Nagar. Sharma told the police that he works as a

contractor.

Meanwhile, the investigation also revealed that on September 1, through someone she knew, the victim came in contact with one of the

accused.

"She wanted a loan and the accused had told her that she will easily get it," the senior official said. The investigation has also revealed that the other accused were also businessmen and the role of the woman in the group is also being investigated.

Officials added that further probe and the search of other accused persons are on. A case was registered under sections 376D (the Section for gangrape), 323, 34 IPC at the Connaught Place police

station.

In 2016, a 30-year-old American woman was also allegedly gangraped in a posh New Delhi hotel room, where the complainant accused five men, including her tourist guide of raping her.

Meanwhile, in another case, a 13-year-old girl alleged that she was raped in South East Delhi, police said on Sunday. "The accused took her to his house at about 1:30 pm and raped her. She is a student of Class 6 whereas the accused works at a Kirana shop at Tughlaqabad.

The victim's father is a field worker in a private company and her mother is a domestic worker," officials

said.