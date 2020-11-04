Woman gangraped by security guard, 2 others in hospital parking lot

new delhi: A 30-year-old woman who was in Delhi apparently visiting a relative at the Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini was gangraped by a security guard of the hospital and two others in the parking area of the healthcare facility, following which police on Tuesday said they had arrested all three accused in the case.



Police said that the incident was reported during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when the woman, a native of Western UP, had come to the hospital with her relative and they were staying in the visitors' room. "In the night, security guards started checking the room, to ensure no unauthorised person was sleeping there as there were complaints of theft," the official said.

Officials said the accused security guard, identified as Kawanpal, found that no relative of a woman was admitted at the hospital so he took the victim to the parking lot, claiming she had to leave the visitors' room.

After taking her to an isolated place at the parking lot of the hospital, he along with two other accused, who were previously working as bouncers in the hospital, raped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed anything to the police.

The woman's relative, after not being able to find the victim in the room, started looking for her and found the woman in the parking lot. The victim told the whole incident to her and both of them then reached the police station to file the

complaint.

During the probe, two accused were identified as Praveen Tiwari (24) and Manish (22) and arrested immediately whereas the security guard Kawanpal had fled the spot but was later held from Delhi during raids. "At the time of the incident, the victim heard the name of Praveen and Manish so she was able to tell us the names of two accused but she did not know the name of the third accused," the official said.

The woman gave us a description of Kawanpal and during the investigation, he was caught. "Till the day of the incident, Kawanpal was working as a security guard for the hospital," a senior official said. The victim's husband worked as a taxi driver and both husband-wife used to come to Delhi from their native place in search of work.