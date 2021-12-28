Woman gangraped by four, including a lawyer, in Noida

noida: A middle-aged woman has allegedly been gangraped by four men, including a lawyer and his associate, in Noida. A complaint has been given at Sector 20 police station after which a case has been registered and investigations is underway, said police on Monday.



As per the reports, the woman's husband was booked by the Noida Police and jailed in connection with a case. The woman alleged that the lawyer and his associate along with two other accomplices had called her to their office in Noida and gangraped her on pretext of getting her husband bail.

"The woman, a resident of Ballabhgarh district in Haryana, told the police that while her husband was in jail, she was looking for a lawyer to seek bail for him. She got a call from one Vikas who promised her that he would help her husband in getting bail and made her meet a lawyer Mahesh," Ankita Sharma, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Noida said.

The woman mentioned in her report that she first met Mahesh inside the court and was introduced by Vikas. They then called her to their office in Sector 2 of Noida where Mahesh, Vikas, Devendra and another person gangraped her for days and threatened to kill her if she reported the matter to anyone. Now, the husband of victim is out on bail and after he came to know the rape, he decided not to live with her anymore, read the report.

While the case is being investigated by Noida's Sector 20 police, a senior police officer said that they are probing the matter and questioning those named by the victim. "The matter is under investigation and appropriate actions will be taken against the accused. Soon arrests will be made in the case," a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a 19-year-old girl in Noida has accused a youth of raping her several times on the pretext of marrying her. She told police that she met the boy through social media around one year ago and he called her to a hotel in Sector 18 where the accused raped after after making her consume a drink laced with sedatives.