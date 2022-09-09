Woman fights off a snatcher, juvenile apprehended

New Delhi: A young woman fought off a man allegedly trying to snatch her mobile phone in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, police said on Thursday.



The incident of attempted snatching came to light after a purported video of the episode surfaced on social media, they said.

A juvenile, a resident of Badarpur, has been apprehended in connection with the incident, police said.

In the clip, the woman can be seen fighting off the man trying to snatch her mobile phone. She caught hold of the person by his T-shirt and the phone fell to the ground. The miscreant then fled

the scene.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said a call about the incident was received around 11.30 pm on September 4.

The woman, a resident of Tikri, was visiting her friend at Tajpur Pahari. She showed bravery and fought off the man, Pandey said.

An FIR under sections 379 (theft), 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) was registered at the Badarpur police station, she said.

"During the course of investigation, a juvenile has been apprehended. He will be produced before Juvenile Justice Board on Friday. The boy will be handed over to his parents after completion of all the legal formalities," she

added.