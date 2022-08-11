Woman dies falling off 3rd floor in Delhi; husband arrested

New Delhi: A 21-year-old woman died after falling off the third floor of her in-laws' house in northwest Delhi's Shakurpur area, police said on Wednesday.



Police have arrested three persons, including the husband of the victim, in connection with the incident.

On Tuesday around 8 pm, one Rukhsana and her brother Mohammad Tanveer Alam went to Subhash Place Police Station and complained about a quarrel between her daughter Nagma and Nagma's sisters-in-law at their house in G block, Shakurpur, police said.

As she spoke to police, she received a call from her husband, Mohammad Jahangir, who told her that Nagma had fallen from the third floor of her in-laws house.

Nagma was taken to a hospital by her husband Shakeel where she was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Nagma had got married to Shakeel May last year.

On Tuesday around 4 pm, Nagma had called her mother and told her she was not well.

Her mother, and some relatives, went to meet her around 7 pm, and raised the matter of Nagma's poor health with her in-laws, accusing them of neglecting her medical care. This caused a row between the two families, police said.

Her mother came to the police station and in the meantime Nagma fell from the third storey of the building, they said.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Saraswati Vihar was asked to initiate inquest proceedings and to record the statements of the victim's family.

During inquest proceedings, Nagma's parents alleged cruelty, harassment, and dowry demands against Nagma's mother-in-law and sisters-in-law and also alleged that her daughter was thrown off the house by them, the officer said.