Woman critical after being stabbed by neighbour

new delhi: A 28-year-old woman was critically injured after she was stabbed by her neighbour outside her home in outer Delhi's Rohini Sector-11.Police identified the accused as Naresh. The weapon of offence (a blood stained knife) has been recovered on his instance.

As per official, on June 3 at 08:17 pm, a PCR call regarding stabbing of a lady at Rohini Sector 11 was received. On enquiry, it was found that one Naresh had some altercation with the victim and he stabbed the victim. "The victim was taken to BSA Hospital, Rohini for treatment. From there, she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital," official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajeev Ranjan Singh said that a clue regarding the hideout of the alleged person was found.

"On conducting raid, the accused was apprehended. On interrogation, he confessed his involvement in the case and disclosed that there had been some dispute between the injured lady and accused," official said.

A quarrel ensued between both and he stabbed her with the intention to kill her. Naresh is a school dropout. Presently, he plies e-rickshaw. He has 11 previous involvements. Probe revealed that the two were not having good terms and the woman had called police.