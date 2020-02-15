Woman cop strangled to death

Millennium Post
Ghaziabad: A 15-year-old girl, along with her lover, strangled her head constable mother to death in Brij Vihar Colony, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night around 1 pm and a complaint in this regard was lodged by the victim's husband, SP (City) Maneesh Mishra said. The SP said Shashi Mala (44) was posted with a PCR van in Delhi. Shashi was killed by her daughter, a Class 10 student, and her lover Jitendra as she was opposed to their relationship, the SP said.

