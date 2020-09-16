Woman brutally assaulted for objecting to harassment in Gzb

ghaziabad: A 48-year-old woman was thrashed by an eve-teaser after she raised objection to the man for harassing her and her daughter in the Kavi Nagar area of Ghaziabad.



The victim, Mukesh Devi, and her 23-year-old daughter were being harassed by a man identified as Sunil Chaudhary, who lives in their neighborhood.

As per the victim, Chaudhary, who works as storekeeper at a private college in Ghaziabad, used to make lewd comments on her and her daughter whenever they stepped out of their house. He also made objectionable gestures and also undressed in front

of them.

"On the evening of September 12, when the woman was going to the market, the accused started passing objectionable comments from the terrace of his house and when the victim opposed it, he abused her. On complaining about the matter to the accused's wife, he thrashed the woman on the road and injured her badly on her face and head," said the victim's husband in his complaint to the

police.

The woman is being treated while police have registered an FIR under IPC section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC against the accused.