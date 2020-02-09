Woman BJP leader shot dead by her husband in Gurugram

Gurugram: Munesh Godara, a woman BJP leader who was heading the state unit of farmers front, was shot dead by her husband Sunil Godara on Saturday night.



The incident occurred in Spaze Privvy condominium society in Sector-93 where the couple had a residential apartment. Sunil has been absconding ever since the crime that he reportedly committed. Sunil had taken early retirement from the Indian Army and was running a security agency.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident occurred at around 9:30 pm when Sunil came from his work to the apartment where they were staying. On arrival, he saw Munesh talking to someone in the WhatsApp call. Suspecting that she was talking to the male friend, Sunil first began arguing with her and then in a fit of rage fired two gunshots at her from his licensed revolver.

Being an ex-Army man, there was no misfire and the two bullets that were fired hit the target. One of the bullets that were fired hit the the frontal portion of Munesh while the other pierced through her chest resulting in instant death.

The main reason which is attributed to Sunil committing the crime was his suspicion of Munesh having an extra-marital affair.

There is also a view that Munesh's husband was not very happy with the increased number of political activities that were being undertaken by her that was resulting in her becoming popular in the party ranks.

On the complaint of Munesh's father, the Gurugram police has registered the case and has begun the investigations.

"We have registered the case under the relevant sections and have begun our investigations. We hope to get hold of Sunil soon. His arrest will help us to understand the reasons even better that why Sunil took this extreme step. We are also trying to investigate other aspects in the case, the detail of which as of now will not be proper for me to share in the public forum," said a senior police official from Gurugram police.

Having been associated with BJP from 2001, Munesh was slowly rising up the ranks in the state's party unit. Her latest task with the saffron party was campaigning for the BJP in the Delhi. In some of her last images as a BJP worker, she was seen campaigning for the saffron party in the

Chhatarpur Vidhan Sabha constituency.