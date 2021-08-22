Woman arrested by Delhi Police for kidnapping and murdering 2-yr-old

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested a 24-year-old woman for the alleged kidnapping and murder of a two-year-old minor boy on Saturday from Subhash Nagar area. The accused identified as Yamuna belongs to the deprived section earning their livelihood through begging.



The accused allegedly dumped the dead body in a filthy, over flooded and weedy area of Punjabi Bagh Ganda Nala on Friday. After the investigation by a team of 11 police personnel, the cooperation of almost 150 persons ( 89 civilians and 32 flood dept workers) and 5 boats and the entire team of PS RG, the dead body was recovered, police confirmed. The PS RG has already recovered 75 kidnapped children in this year.

"ASI Anil was on field patrolling and he observed that complainant Ganga was continually crying with her mother. On inquiring, she revealed about her missing son," an official statement mentioned. Further, in view of the poor socio-economic condition of the family, instantly a case was registered.

The accused Yamuna lives in a slum cluster near Masjid 857 of Raghubir Nagar, Khyala area. The first breakthrough was achieved when the team found a frame through technical surveillance, in which the accused and her husband Rajesh were seen taking the child towards Ganda Nala, Punjabi Bagh.

The extensive ground work and numerous verifications of possible hideouts were raided throughout day and night, police sources confirmed.

During the interrogation, she confessed her offence. As per the investigation report, the horrific crime was conducted due to a personal grudge, apprehension of being sidelined and ousted. The accused allegedly kidnapped and murdered her nephew as her mother loved the baby boy more. "Motive was that her (accused's) mother did not love her as much as she loved her sister's son (nephew) who was killed," a police source confirmed.

CCTV footages of the entire 5 km stretch aided the search operation. The investigation is still in process.