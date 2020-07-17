Woman and minor daughter found dead; moments later, relative kills self

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter were found dead in their home in Shahbad Daulatpur of Outer North district, under mysterious circumstances, with police claiming they died of electrocution. Moments later, one of their relatives was found dead in the area, suspected to have hanged herself.



The deceased, a native of West Bengal, lived with her family in the Shahbad Daultpur area and police said that the incident was reported on Wednesday when they received a PCR call regarding the same. They reached the spot and found the woman and her daughter lying unconscious in a room. They were rushed to hospital where both of them were declared dead. "Someone who knew the family saw them lying and then alerted other people and then they were taken to hospital. The police were also informed," sources said.

The staff from Shahbad police station started their investigation in the case and questioned several people to find out whether there was any foul play in the incident. Later, they claimed that it was a case of electrocution.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said that they were electrocuted to death. There were no visible injuries to their bodies. "We are waiting for post-mortem report," he said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the premises.

While police were probing the case they received another input about a suicide in a nearby house on Thursday. They reached the spot and found that another woman, the deceased's daughter-in-law, was found hanging. Police said that they are investigating the reason behind such an extreme step, adding that no suicide note was recovered from here as well.

While sources have said that electrocution by a home appliance is being investigated, there have been instances where people in Delhi have been electrocuted by open-ended high-tension overhead cables in water-logged areas.

Last year, two men were electrocuted after a high-tension overhead cable fell on a water-logged street at Jaunapur village in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri. In the same year, a 15-year-old boy, who was in Delhi to attend a shooting championship, died after he allegedly got electrocuted while taking a bath at a hotel in South East Delhi. In 2018, a woman and her son died after they were electrocuted in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar.