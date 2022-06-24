Woman alleges rape by BJP official after spiking her drink

ghaziabad: A middle-aged Ghaziabad based woman has alleged that she was raped by a senior functionary of BJP after the accused made her consume drink laced with sedatives at his house in Sahibabad area. While police has registered an FIR into the matter, they are yet to make any arrest.



According to police, the incident took place on June 22 when the accused identified as Madan Rai, Mandal Adhyaksh at BJP, had called the victim to his house and tried to rape her.

"The woman in her complaint told police that she works at the office of the accused and on Wednesday he had called her to his house where he made him consume a drink laced with sedatives. The accused tried to force himself on the woman but somehow she managed to escape and reported the matter to police," Abhijit R Shankar, Circle Officer, Sahibabad said.

The officer further said that police is collecting evidence after registering an FIR.

"Following the complaint received, we have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 376 (punishment for rape) at Sahibabad police station. The woman has been sent for medical examination and we are verifying the allegations made. The arrest will be made after we have proper evidence against the accused," Shankar added.