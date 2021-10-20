Woman, 22, stabbed to death by man whose advances she rejected

New Delhi: A 22-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death early on Tuesday, by a man whose advances she had purportedly rejected, police here said, adding that the victim was stabbed as many as six times.



The incident took place on Matiala Road in southwest Delhi's Bindapur area around Dwarka and the victim was identified as Dolly Babbar, they said.

It is suspected that Babbar was earlier in a relationship with the accused, Ankit Gaba, who had allegedly been forcing her to get back with him despite her rejections.

The victim, who worked as a freelancer with event management companies, left her home around 12 am Monday and told her family that she was going out to a friend's place.

Around 2 am, someone saw the woman with three men and called the police.

Police reached the spot and took the injured woman to a hospital where she was declared dead. A CCTV footage of the incident showed three men at the spot. One of them was seen stabbing her multiple times.

Neighbours have told the police that it was Gaba who attacked her.

The woman's family has alleged that Gaba, who is the main accused, reached out to her several times but she was not interested so she turned down his proposals.

The Delhi Police are yet to make an arrest in this case and officials have said that raids are being conducted across the city to arrest the accused in the case.