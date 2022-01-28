Woman, 20, gang-raped, paraded through streets

New Delhi: As the Capital on Wednesday celebrated the country's 73rd Republic Day, a few metres from closed police booth in Kasturba Nagar, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and then paraded around the streets by her attackers (most of whom were women) after chopping her hair off, blackening her



face and garlanding her with a string of shoes, the police said a day later — highlighting yet again the vulnerability of women here.

The Delhi Police said they had apprehended 11 people in the case — seven women and two men were arrested in the case, in addition to which, two minors (aged 15 and 17.5) have also been apprehended for the sexual assault. The police have said that personal enmity was behind the assault and public humiliation, adding that all seven women arrested were from

the same family. The police booth near where the incident took place was shut as it was Republic Day.

Several videos purportedly of the woman being paraded did the rounds of social media, prompting public outrage and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to call for the strictest action against all perpetrators even as the Delhi Commission for Women alleged that the attack was perpetrated by members of an illegal liquor racket.

The 20-year-old woman, who was rescued by police and is now being counselled, was at her husband's home in Anand Vihar when the accused who lived near her mother's place in Kasturba Nagar abducted her, the police said, adding that preliminary investigations indicate the woman and a boy belonging to the family of the accused were friends.

"The boy committed suicide in November last year and his family is now blaming the victim. They have alleged it was because of her that he took the extreme step. To exact revenge, they allegedly abducted her. They wanted to teach her a lesson," a senior police official said. Those accused in police custody said during their interrogation they perpetrated the sexual assault and the

subsequent public humiliation to defame the survivor, officials disclosed. Two other accused have also been identified but are absconding, the police added.

While she was being sexually assaulted, the women were present and instigating the men, the survivor alleged.

In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged she was abducted by her acquaintances who live near her mother's place. They took her to their house where they allegedly assaulted her. Besides, they chopped her hair and forcefully made her wear a garland of slippers. They then humiliated her in public by parading her, an official said.

In one of the purported videos of the incident, the woman can be seen being paraded by women who were abusing her. People can also be heard whistling in the background. In another video, she can be seen being thrashed with a belt by a man while another woman is beating her with a stick.

Twelve sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those of gang rape (Sec 376D) and abduction, have been added to the case, and the survivor's family has been provided police security.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal were among those who condemned the brutal assault and public humiliation along with the National Commission for Women — all of them calling for strong action.

Kejriwal wrote in Hindi on Twitter, "How did the criminals get so much courage? I request the Union Home minister and the LG to direct police to take strict action and pay attention to the law and order situation. Delhiites won't tolerate such heinous crimes and criminals at any cost."

The Delhi Commission for Women said it has sent a notice to Delhi Police seeking strict action against the accused after the videos of the woman being paraded were circulated on social media platforms.

"A 20-year-old woman was gang-raped by illegal liquor sellers who shaved her head, garlanded her with slippers and blackened her face. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police," DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal wrote on Twitter, adding that she had visited the survivor to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, East Delhi MP Gambhir said he had spoken to DCP (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram and assured of all support to the survivor. The DCP told Millennium Post that they are verifying allegations levelled by both parties and that further probe is underway.

With PTI inputs