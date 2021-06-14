Woes persist as Delhi govt says 4.5L people reached

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal government on Sunday said it has provided food grains to over 4.5 lakh people who did not have ration cards under a new scheme in the national capital.



Starting from June 5, the scheme allows those who don't have a ration card to avail five kilogram of food grains by showing their Aadhaar card.

"The scheme caters to people who do not possess ration cards, including unorganised workers, migrant workers, building and construction workers, and domestic helpers. More than 4.5 lakh people have been aided up until now through this scheme," the Delhi government said in a statement.

Under the scheme, the beneficiaries receive four kg of wheat and one kg of rice each.

It added that 5,000 metric tonne ration has been provided to the people and another 5,000 metric tonne will be reaching the distribution centres.

A total of 280 Delhi government schools, one in every municipal ward, have been designated for the distribution of food grains. However, as the scheme finished its first week of implementation, the ration woes of those without a ration card have only multiplied with not enough stock of food grains available at distribution centres in the city. The problem, anticipated by NGOs, had started the first day of implementing the scheme with many ration distribution centres reporting that they were yet to receive stocks. Since then, lakhs of intended beneficiaries of this scheme have been waiting in the scorching heat for food that never reaches them.

While some centres have simply run out of food grains, others are issuing a limited number of tokens everyday leaving large numbers of people without food grains. As per regulation, these ration centres are to remain open from 10 am to 4 pm.

Even with beneficiaries lining up from as early as 4 or 5 am, hundreds lose out on their share. By noon, the stocks at these centres are usually over and the remaining have to try their luck again the next day.

"We assure you that things will be further streamlined in the coming days to make the entire process smooth and hassle-free. Your government believes that ration is the right of people," Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain said.