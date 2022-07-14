Within a yr, AIIMS Burns & Plastic Surgery Block conducted nearly 6K to 7K surgeries

New Delhi: The AIIMS Burns and Plastic Surgery Block has conducted nearly 6,000 to 7,000 surgeries almost free of cost within a year.

Dr Singhal said that AIIMS New Delhi has around 15-bedded ICU dedicated to burns and the Block gets referrals from all over India.

The common surgeries that are mostly done include skin grafting, burn surgeries, and congenital-related surgeries among others, he said.

"We provide full length and breadth of plastic surgery, right from burn to burn reconstruction, trauma, congenital cleft lip, and we have a footfall of around 100 patients per day and we do around 20 surgeries per day," said Dr (Prof.) Maneesh Singhal, Head- Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Burns Surgery, AIIMS, New Delhi.

He said that the AIIMS Burns and Plastic Surgery Block will be providing special training to the staff for those who come for transgender surgeries.

"So we are being contacted by the ministry and various organisations to hold some training from next month or maybe next to next month specifically to handle such cases," he added.

On July 15, AIIMS in collaboration with the Association of plastic surgeons of India will first time celebrate the plastic surgery film festival.

The theme of this festival is changing lives with plastic and reconstructive surgery on that day to mark the momentous occasion. The film festival was envisioned to promote different plastic surgeons and their abilities to change lives and their best work should be promoted. So that it will enhance the understanding and awareness of the specialty and is going to bring a change in public perception about plastic surgery. Plastic surgeons from different states have contributed to the films that give a strong message about the reconstructive side of the specialty through the stories of different patients who suffered major injuries and congenital abnormalities.

As many as 120 films of 3-7 minute length will be shown at this festival.