Within 16 hours, sweeper arrested for raping 87-yr-old woman in Tilak Nagar

New Delhi: A sweeper has been arrested for allegedly raping an 87-year-old bedridden woman after breaking into her house in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar, police said on Tuesday.



The city police confirmed that he has been identified as Ankit aka Jhandal aka Mogli, a resident of Harijan Colony of the same area where the heinous crime took place on Sunday afternoon when the elderly woman was alone at home as her 65-year-old daughter had gone for a walk.

According to the woman's family members, the police had said, the man broke into the house. After the elderly woman spotted and questioned him, he said he worked for a gas agency and was called to the house for some work. When the woman tried to raise an alarm as she found him to be suspicious, the accused attacked her, sexually assaulted her and stole her mobile phone, her family members told the police.

In an official statement, the Delhi Police mentioned, "Several teams of West District police staff under a Special Investigation Team worked overnight to identify and nab the culprit, in an almost no clue case... The case has been solved. The culprit in this blind case was nabbed within 16 hours. The victim's mobile phone was recovered from him. Accused works as a sweeper."

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Priya Gautam mentioned, "The victim was very mentally disturbed and could only tell about her missing phone. When the police reached, the daughter of the victim gave her handwritten complaint wherein she alleged that an unknown person entered her house on the pretext of checking the gas connection. The victim gave her phone to him to call her daughter... However, the accused fled with the mobile phone."

"Accordingly, a case vide FIR No 273/22 u/s 380 IPC at the Tilak Nagar police station was registered and investigations were carried out... While senior officers and police reached and a medical examination of the victim was also facilitated, then Section 323/376 IPC was also added in the present case," the police official further added.

The SIT was soon set up, headed by the undersigned was constituted by Addl. CP/Western Range including Insp. Sanjeev Kumar (SHO Tilak Nagar), Insp. Ashok Kumar (AATS West), Insp Hari Singh (Insp Investigation Tilak Nagar), Insp Kiran Pal (Insp L&O Tilak Nagar), Insp Rita Gera (Insp L&O Mayapuri), SI Prahlad, SI Anuj, SI Sumit Shokeen, W/SI Vaishali, SI Ishwar Singh, SI Shailender Singh, SI Amit Verma, HC Anil Kumar, HC Vinod, HC Sanej, HC Deepak, HC Pyarelal, Ct. Mahender, Ct. Mohit, Ct. Lokesh Kumar, Ct. Yogesh Kumar who were acting under the guidance of Surender Kumar (ACP Tilak Nagar) and Arvind Kumar (ACP Operation, West). Besides this, 20 teams were also formed for early detection of the case.

During the interrogation, the arrested person confessed to the crime. Police also confirmed that the accused person was intoxicated while committing the crime. Now the victim is being provided counselling, the IPS officer added.