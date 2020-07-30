With rising street crimes as city unlocks, massive police deployment as crime-mapping begins

Gurugram: With street crimes in the city seeing a massive spike in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions being gradually lifted, the Gurugram Police have now ordered the deployment of over 2,500 police officials on the field, specifically to keep a check on these crimes. This comes as the burden of enforcing Coronavirus restrictions has somewhat eased for the police here.



On the directions of KK Rao, the Gurugram Police Commissioner 79 PCR, 129 riders and 61 checking points have been allocated for the purpose of reduction of the street crimes. Even during his first stint as the Gurugram top cop, Rao had increased police presence at various checkpoints of the city.

Significantly, the police have also launched an elaborate crime-mapping process to identify locations that are vulnerable to crimes like snatchings, burglaries and kidnappings besides the supply of contraband drugs and illegal weapons.

This exhaustive process is meant to gather as much data as possible with respect to time, location, valuables targetted and criminals involved in various street crimes. Moreover, the police are also trying to find out with this data, whether certain crimes are seasonal, diurnal or nocturnal owing to advantages that the weather and timing might provide. Once all this data is collated, police said that it will bring clarity for them to be able to strategically deploy their personnel in the city.

Under this crime-mapping exercise, Gurugram will be divided into inner cordon areas and outer cordon areas. While inner cordon areas would focus on the interior parts of the city, outer cordon areas will be those that share borders with other districts. For a long time, criminal gangs from Rajasthan, Faridabad, Nuh and even Delhi have come to Gurugram for criminal activities before fleeing to their base.