With pressure mounting, Ggm Police clear way for farmers to reach borders

Gurugram: Buckling under mounting support for the protesting farmers at the Capital's gates, the Gurugram Police on Thursday made way for protesters from the district to join their fellow farmers at the borders of Delhi. The police department here officially issued traffic diversions, thereby creating special routes that protesters can use to join the protests.



Whit Khap Panchayats already having thrown their weight behind the farmers' agitation, now, the Jharsa village panchayat, one of the largest in Gurugram, have also lent their support to the protesting farmers, who had their fourth meeting with the Centre over the three contentious farm laws, which ended inconclusively - meaning the blockade of Delhi's border will continue - at least till December 5, the date of the next meeting.

Moreover, Jharsa village heads have also stated publicly that if required, they are also willing to block the Delhi-Gurugram border in order to exert pressure more on the Centre.

According to new routes created for protestors, diversions have been created at Kapashera border, Bilaspur Chowk, Panchagaon Chowk, Manesar Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk Shankar Chowk and Kherki Dhaula toll plaza.

According to law enforcement officials, those who want to go to Tikri and Singhu borders can take these routes and go to these sites where farmers' protests are gathering steam. Using these special routes, protestors can go to Kundli -Manesar- Palwal Expressway and go to the Singhu border or they can also take the Farukh Nagar-Jhajjar route to go to the Tikri border.

Interestingly, a lot of farmers and farmer bodies from Nuh have earlier been stopped by Gurugram Police when they had started their march to Delhi.

Even as the Delhi-Gurugram border remains open for now, heavy deployment of law enforcement officials from Gurugram Police as well as Delhi Police has ensured the slow movement of traffic.

"To make sure that there was no chaos due to ongoing protests, our officials were on the ground to keep a check. This resulted in traffic jams along the Delhi-Gurugram border. Now we have issued a traffic advisory and created diversionary routes. We hope that by this move, lakhs of commuters along the Delhi-Gurugram border and the Kherki Dhaula toll plaza will not face hassles," said Inspector DK Bharadwaj DCP (Traffic) Gurugram.