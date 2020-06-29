With over 800 cases in the force, Delhi Police decentralises standard operating protocol

New Delhi: With over 800 Delhi Police personnel having been affected by the Coronavirus, the Police Commissioner has now issued orders decentralising the standard operating protocol for police officials in the city. According to a recent direction from the top cop's office, all districts and units have now been asked to develop their own standard operating protocol (SOPs) to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among their staff, as per their respective building plans and nature of duties.



With infections in the force inching towards 1,000, over 200 have recovered so far and nine deaths have been reported where police personnel had tested COVID-19 positive.

According to police sources, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amongst the Delhi Police personnel, various instructions in the form of SOPs and circular have been issued by the PHQ in the past. "The Delhi Police Commissioner has directed that all districts and units of Delhi Police must issue detailed SOPs for the police station, offices, branches. Delhi Metro Police has already taken the initiative for issuing an SOP for their unit," sources said.

They further said, "These SOPs should be prepared for each sub-unit, branch, section, etc, keeping in view of the building plan, accommodation, entry-exit, nature of duty, assignment, etc. Therefore, the district should make SOPs separately for special staff, AATS, DIU, MT section, district summon cell, various offices, branches and the personnel sections of DCP, Additional DCP, ACP."

According to Delhi Police, they have six ranges, 15 districts, 71 subdivisions and 209 police stations, including 178 territorial, seven railway unit police stations, 16 Metro unit police stations, two at IGIA, six police stations of specialised units. This decentralisation has come after several police officers probing cases like the Tablighi Jamaat cases and the North East Delhi riots cases tested positive after their investigative trips.

The sources added that similarly, the security unit should prepare SOPs for staff posted in security mainline, E-Block security line, Parliament House, Supreme Court/High Court security, duties at the residences of the VVIPs, protected persons, duties at VIP functions and venues. "Delhi Armed Police battalions should prepare SOPs regarding the stay of staff in its large barracks, armoury, CP reserve, escort of UTPs, command duty, route duty, mess and canteen, firing range. Training branches should report on measures to be taken at PTC, PTS, STC, in barracks, indoor classrooms and outdoor grounds," sources said.

According to a senior police official, "PCR unit may issue SOPs for command room/C4i, zonal officers, PCR, parakaram, prakhar vans, MT section besides branches, offices. Traffic units should issue SOPs for each circle in addition to its various offices, branches. Other units should also make SOPs on the above lines."