With exams near, sisters bring textbooks to protest site

New Delhi: Hida a class six student is seen scrolling the pages of her storybook, her 11-year-old sister Ahra sits by her side helping her out if she finds any problem. The elder sister takes time to glance at her own copy with beautiful cursive handwriting which rests on a wooden pad. The twist is, this isn't their home. It's not school either. Instead its a 4 feet pavement at Jamia Millia Islamia where the two sisters are sitting braving chilly winds protesting against CAA and finding time to study from their books simultaneously.



Their exams are approaching and both of them are position holders in their respective classes. Hida is in class one and her sister Ahra is a class seven student. The two girls have been protesting against the

Citizenship Act since the past 26 days.

"We have carried our books to the protest site. We come here daily and spend most of the time here. Since our exams are starting from January 18, we have to carry our notebooks and study on the pavement," said Ahra who scrolls the pages of her science notebook which has a diagram of a heart on it.

Her younger sister Hida is reading short stories in English. She tells that her mother prepares food for them and they quickly come out to the protest site.

"Mumma makes food and after we eat, we come here to protest. I am a good student in my class and don't want

to miss studies so carry our books here," Hida grins as she gets an affirmative nod from her elder sister.

Daughters of an engineer who resides at Batla House in Jamia Nagar, both of them have various posters around them with quotes against CAA.

"They used to stand earlier and have been quite regular in the protest. Now, since their exams are approaching, both of them sit on the pavement with their school books," Imran ul Hafeez, the father of the girls said.