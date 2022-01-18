With civic polls nearing, EDMC gets cracking on road repairs

New Delhi: With the civic polls around the corner, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation has started the work to patch potholes on its roads and repair broken roads — procuring 96,000 kg of bituminous pothole patching mix for this.



Officials said that they have also started a full-scale survey in their jurisdiction to check how many roads need repair works and locate all potholes that need to be patched up.

EDMC will be distributing the bituminous pothole patching mix in each of its 64 wards. The Chief Engineer of the East Delhi civic body, Dilip Ramnani told Millennium Post that this type of readymade mixture is being used for the first time to fix roads and do patchwork. He said that during the recent rains, potholes have developed on the roads at various places, in view of which work is being done to fix them on a war footing. Ramnani added that the use of this mixture will also help in the fight against air pollution as it will purportedly control dust pollution on the roads.

All roads and lanes less than 60 feet in width are under the East MCD's jurisdiction for maintenance and upkeep purposes.

While all three MCDs have already rejected the idea of proposed tax hikes citing the difficulties people were facing in light of the pandemic, the proposal was presented as a requirement given the lack of funds with them.