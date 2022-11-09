With civic polls around the corner, AAP and BJP step up rhetoric, Congress lags behind

New Delhi: With civic polls around the corner, AAP and BJP have heightened political rhetoric and are preparing for a head to head battle for seats in Delhi's largest civic body. Leaders from both parties have been engaging in events and meetings with citizens of Delhi to prepare a manifesto that fulfills the needs of MCD in the next five years.



Elections are scheduled to take place on December 4 as per the State Election Commission's recent announcement. Senior leaders from both parties have begun campaigns focusing on civic issues. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be launching 10 guarantees titled 'MCD ke liye Kejriwal ki guarantee' in which he will outline AAP's vision for the forthcoming MCD elections.

BJP has also upped their campaign, and has asked citizens to submit suggestions through a whatsapp number. Several leaders have attended important events in the past week, talking about the past accomplishments of BJP in MCD.

BJP has been in power in the MCD for the last 15 years, AAP has put all efforts to dethrone the party in the upcoming polls. AAP has accused BJP of not working to improve civic amenities in Delhi, they have stated that BJP has made mountains of garbage in Delhi and have been involved in several scams through the past 15 years, whereas BJP has accused AAP of 'step motherly' treatment and not providing any funds to the MCD. Congress has also been closely monitoring the civic polls and is hoping to make a comeback in the Capital.

Officials from both parties have remarked that they are currently combing through candidate applications, party workers from AAP and BJP have plans to fill out nominations. As per an official in the BJP, they party will start filing nominations from November 12 onwards.