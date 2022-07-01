With 865 cases, Delhi sees decline in daily Covid tally

New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday reported a decline in its daily Covid tally with 865 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 4.45 per cent in the past 24 hours, according to data shared by the health department here.



No death due to the viral infection was reported on Thursday, the data showed.

The city on Wednesday had logged 1,109 cases with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one fatality.

The fresh cases were detected out of 19,435 tests conducted the previous day, according to the health department data.

With the fresh infections, Delhi's case tally climbed to 19,34,874, while the death toll stood at 26,261.

Of the 9,490 beds for Covid patients in the city hospitals, only 258 were occupied on Thursday, down from 273 a day ago, while the beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the department said.

There are 3,914 active Covid cases in the capital, down from 4,325 a day ago. Of 3,914 active cases, 2,817 are under home isolation.