With 82.61% students passing; 11 percentage point jump from 2019

new delhi: Delhi government schools set a new record in the CBSE 10th standard board examination with 82.61 per cent students passing this year, a jump of over 11 percentage points compared to last year's results. While unlike the 12th standard board exam results this year, private schools recorded a higher pass percentage in the 10th results, the pass percentage of private schools dropped this year.



Overall, Delhi's pass percentage in the examinations improved to 85.86 per cent — a jump of over five percentage points and in these examinations too, girls outperformed boys, with 88.90 per cent students passing in Delhi East region and 89.03 per cent girls passing in Delhi West region compared to 83.04 per cent boys and 83.28 per cent boys respectively in these regions.

In Delhi East, Delhi government schools registered a pass percentage of 81.39 per cent and in Delhi West, the same came to about 84.89 per cent. Private schools recorded a pass percentage of 91.29 per cent and 89.09 per cent respectively.

Students in 995 government schools took the CBSE board exams in 2019 while in 2020 students from 1005 schools appeared for their Class 10 board exams.

Expressing happiness over the results, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted, "Our children have made us proud again! After record breaking result of Class 12, upward graph of Delhi Education continues in Class 10. Overjoyed that this year, result improved to 82.61% from 71.58% last year. Congratulations to #TeamEducation. You have really raised the bar!"

The Delhi government said that 147 of its schools had shown a pass percentage of 100 per cent compared to 60 last year and that the Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas recorded a pass percentage of 99.33 per cent, a slight improvement from 2019. Government-aided schools in the city also showed dramatic improvement since 2018, with a pass percentage of 75.81 per cent in 2020 compared to 74.13 per cent in 2019 and 69.79 per cent in 2018.

The results this year were announced adopting an alternate assessment scheme after pending exams were cancelled in light of the pandemic. A section of students in Delhi had to bear the brunt of cancellation of board examinations thrice, owing to the riots in February and the pandemic.