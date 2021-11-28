With 701 new infections, state witnesses dip in cases for 3 days in a row

Kolkata: Bengal has been registering a drop in single day Covid cases in the past three days with only 701 new cases being reported on Saturday while the number stood at 710 on Friday. On Thursday the daily infection stood at 758.



Active Covid cases in the state have further gone down to 7,820 on Saturday from 7,847 on Friday. As many as 717 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.31 per cent on saturday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 2.35 per cent from what stood at 2.60 per cent on Friday. The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,14,152 on Friday out of which 15,86,882 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. Covid positivity rate in Bengal slightly rose on Saturday as the figure registered at 1.89 on Saturday from 1.87 on Friday. Around 37,180 samples were tested across the state on Saturday. State has so far carried out 2,02,22,744 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 44:56 on Saturday. Single day Covid fatalities went up to 11 on Saturday from 9 on Friday. The figure remained at 7 on Sunday and 12 on Saturday. As many as 19,450 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Saturday. Kolkata has registered 2 Covid deaths, North 24 Parganas 4, Hooghly 1, South 24-Parganas 1, East Burdwan 2, South Dinajpur 1.

The number of single day infections in Kolkata has gone up to 214 on Saturday. Around 124 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Saturday. A total 3,28,376 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,20,953 people were already discharged from the hospitals.