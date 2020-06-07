With 44 cases, Gzb records highest one-day Covid spike
Ghaziabad/Noida: In a biggest single day spike, 44 persons were tested positive while nine other positive patients have died due to Covid-19 in Ghaziabad on Saturday.
As per health officials, 11 positive reports out the total 44 were received from private labs while the patients have been admitted but their samples have been sent for retesting.
"Nine persons have died due to Covid on Saturday out of which three died at hospitals in Ghaziabad, four died at LLRM medical Center in Meerut, one at Felix hospital in Noida and one death at LNJP hospital in Delhi," said a senior health official while adding that the total number of positive cases in Ghaziabad are 442 now.
In Gautam Buddh Nagar, 21 positive cases were reported on Saturday taking the total number to 591. Officials said that 29 positive patients were also discharged from hospitals after getting completely cured. The total number of active cases are still 201.
