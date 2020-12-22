With 3 new shelter homes, NOIDA set to provide roof over heads

Noida: With bitter cold hitting the NCR region, the Noida Authority is all set to provide shelter to the homeless who are forced to sleep in open during these harsh times. The Authority has built three separate shelter homes in Noida with a capacity to accommodate a total of 146 people.



As per Noida Authority officials, these shelter homes are built near Noida Stadium in Sector 21A, Sector 135 Baratghar and community centre in Sector 71.

"Due to Covid-19, the capacity at each of the facility has been reduced to half. We have made arrangements separately for ladies and gents including separate beds and toilets. The arrangements of drinking water and clean toilets have also been made," said a senior Noida Authority officer.

"The responsibility of the shelter home is handed over to an on-duty caretaker to avoid any unwanted person entering the place. The details of each person coming here will be entered in the register maintained by the caretaker. Each day, these shelter homes will be sanitised keeping in mind the present situation while arrangements of fire fighting equipments, bonfire and power back are also present there," the officer added.

The government emphasised that no person should die due to sleeping in the open in cold winters as there were several incidents reported every year. Each year, the Noida Authority took the responsibility to accommodate such people.