With 1,376 new cases, city reports lowest spike in 3.5 months so far

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 1,376 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in over three-and-a-half months, even as the death toll mounted to 10,074 with 60 new fatalities.



The positivity rate dropped to 2.15 per cent from 2.74 per cent on Sunday, authorities said.

The positivity rate from December 3 to December 7 had successively dipped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent, respectively.

The 1,376 fresh cases came out of 63,944 tests conducted the previous day, including 36,176 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

This is the lowest daily case count reported since August 31, when 1,358 cases were recorded.

Sixty fatalities were recorded on Monday, pushing the toll in the national capital to 10,074, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Satyendar Jain recently tweeted that the Capital currently had the lowest bed occupancy since the past three months. As of December 12, out of 18,814 total COVID-19 beds, only 4,613 were occupied while the rest 14,183 beds remained

vacant.

As per data available on the Delhi Corona website, 3,542 non-ventilator ICU beds are available in the city's hospitals, of which 1,159 are occupied while 2,383 are vacant. Out of a total 1,525 ICU beds (with ventilator) in Delhi hospitals, 871 are still occupied while 654 are vacant.