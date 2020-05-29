With 1,024 new cases, Capital records highest 1-day spike; tally crosses 16K

New Delhi: Since more than one thousand cases recorded in a single day, number of COVID-19 cases crossed 16,000-mark on Thursday. The data released by the Delhi government witnessed a highest ever jump in last 24-hour till Wednesday midnight as whopping 1,024 positive cases witnessed and the total number of cases so far reached 16,281. On Wednesday too, total number of positive cases were 792 which became the second highest spike after Thursday's data. Notably, Delhi has been reporting 500 or more fresh cases every day for more than a week except Tuesday's report which has witnessed 412 new cases. However, this is the first time that the national Capital has recorded over 1,000 cases in a day period.



Number of deaths in the city jumped from previous 303 to 316 as 13 more deaths have been added in the list. The report, however, said that the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be the infection, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals. Wednesday's data had recorded death of 15 people when the death toll reached from 288 to 303. Tuesday's data had witnessed death of 12 people in a day period while in Monday's data, death of 25 people was recorded which was second highest in a day. Sunday's data had recorded 30 deaths, highest in a day.

The Delhi government's data said that among the total 16,281 positive cases, only 8,470 cases or 46.34 percent cases are active cases so far. Out of these active cases, 4,227 cases of 49.90 percent patients are at home-isolation after detecting very mild and mild symptoms and advised by the Health Department. These patients have been recuperating at homes under supervision of health staff, as claimed by the government earlier.

In remaining patients, 2,196 are admitted at COVID hospitals, 129 patients at dedicated COVID health centres and 496 at COVID care centres. A total of 197 patients are in ICU while 31 are still at ventilators in various hospitals. LNJP, RGSSH, LHMC, RMLH, SJH and AIIMS (Delhi and Jhajjar) were the leading dedicated COVID-19 hospitals housing the most number of Delhi's positive patients. A total of 635 patients are admitted at LNJP, 536 at both the hospitals of AIIMS located in Delhi and Jhajjar, 199 at SJH, 123 at RGSSH and 198 at Max hospital.

A total of 7,615 tests were also conducted at various testing centres across the city in a day period and the total number of tests reached 1,91,977 from previous 1,84,362. 5,783 tests were also conducted in 24-hour as per the previous health bulletin. Resulting in total tests conducted by Delhi government had reached 1,84,362 till Tuesday midnight.

As far as recovery rate is concerned, Delhi is still ahead than national average. Since 231 people recovered on last 24 hours, total number of recovered patients reached 7,495 in the city. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is now 46.03 percent. In Tuesday's data, 310 patients were reported to recover.

Notably, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, earlier this week, had said that he expected a slight increase in the Coronavirus cases due to the several relaxations given during the lockdown 4.0 period. The Delhi CM, however, had said that the situation was under control and his administration is ready to deal with any situation.