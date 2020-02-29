Windy morning in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a windy morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 16.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

Humidity was recorded at 88 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies, strong surface winds along with very light rain or thundershower and hail at isolated places.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius while the minimum on Sunday is likely to be around 15 degrees Celsius.