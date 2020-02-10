Will wait until Feb 17: Shaheen Bagh women

NEW DELHI: After the Supreme court said that it will not pass any direction on Shaheen Bagh protest without hearing the other side and listed the matter for hearing on February 17, the woman of Shaheen Bagh said that they aren't moving anywhere until the Supreme court finally delivers its verdict on 17 February.



"We will wait for the final verdict of the Supreme court until then we would continue the protest at Shaheen Bagh as usual. Let's see what happens on 17," said a woman protester.

Hearing petitions seeking the removal of anti-CAA protesters from Shaheen Bagh, the Supreme Court said, "There is a law and people have a grievance against it. The matter is pending in court. Despite that some people are protesting. They are entitled to protest."

Anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh cannot block public roads and create inconvenience for others, the Supreme Court said on Monday as it issued notices to the Centre, Delhi Government and the police on the pleas seeking removal protesters from Shaheen Bagh. "We have been sitting on the protest for almost 2 months now. Let's see what the Supreme Court has for us on February 17. We would continue the protest until the final order from the court," said another protester.

Woman protesters were seen sitting at the protest site as usual on Monday and some even went to Jamia to meet students who were injured in the protest at Jamia Millia Islamia as the Delhi Police tried to stop them marching towards the parliament.