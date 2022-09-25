Will take several steps soon, says CM Kejriwal on dengue control

New Delhi: Amid a spurt in dengue cases in the national Capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said a plan has been devised to combat the vector-borne disease.



In coming days, several steps will be taken and school students will be involved in a big way in the efforts made to check the spread of dengue, he said.

The chief minister said this after holding a meeting with senior officials of the health department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and other departments.

Delhi has registered a huge spurt in dengue cases in the last couple of weeks, raising the tally of the vector-borne disease to nearly 400 till September 17 this year.

Over 100 people were diagnosed with the infection in the period from September 9-17.

According to a civic body report released on Monday, 152 dengue cases have been reported in this month alone till September 17.

After the meeting, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, "The rainy season spell has lasted longer this time. Dengue threat can increase. Today, sitting with officials of the health department, MCD, NDMC and other departments, a plan has been devised. In coming days, several steps will be taken. School students will be involved in a big way."

The city had recorded 295 dengue cases till September 9. Out of the 396 total cases recorded till September 17 this year, 75 were reported in August. No death due to the disease has been reported so far this year.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, sometimes stretching till mid-December.

Civic officials said dengue cases were recorded earlier than usual this year due to weather conditions that are congenial for mosquito breeding.

Rains continued to lash Delhi for the third consecutive day on Saturday, causing traffic snarls at some places in the morning as the minimum temperature settled at 22.6 degrees Celsius.

The city received 15 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am Friday to 8.30 am Saturday, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Dengue is caused by the bite of aedes agypti mosquito and its larvae breed in clear water in left over cups, pots, tyres, flower pots, open utensils carrying water, water coolers, among other items.