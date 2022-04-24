Will take out padyatras in all wards, says Pathak

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party will take out padyatras in all wards of Delhi against the blatant extortion of BJP on Sunday.



AAP senior leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak called upon all AAP workers to fight back against BJP's tyranny. He stated — AAP workers will educate the public about BJP's rising hooliganism

through the padyatra. AAP will consolidate cadres and team up with the people of Delhi against BJP's extortion and thuggery. Every single BJP leader is barging into homes of innocent people and asking for money against the threat of the bulldozer. If the MCD wants it can demolish every single house built in Delhi and the BJP is using that as a threat.

"For the last 15 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party has bullied every Delhiite through the MCD. The people of Delhi are enraged and waiting to kick the BJP out of MCD. This is why

the BJP postponed the MCD elections. But for the last two days, the BJP has started a new form of hooliganism in Delhi. Every single BJP leader is barging

into homes of innocent people and asking for money against the threat of the bulldozer. They have stooped so low that

they want to demolish someone's life savings,"

he said.