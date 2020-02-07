Will sit back at old location after elections, say Jamia protesters

New Delhi: Protesters outside Jamia Millia Islamia gate number – 7 moved to the varsity's gate number – 4 after Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) agreed to move the site ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections set to take place on February 8.



"Jamia Coordination committee has decided to move their protest to gate number 4 only for February 7 and 8 and the protest shall continue at Gate No-7 from February 9 onward. This is done to ensure people move freely on the road and in respect to model code of conduct," JCC said in a statement.

According to the election guidelines, no crowd can gather within 100 metres of the polling booth. "We will comply with the rules, as a protester and a citizen, we know the importance of voting and will move the site for two days," said Arif, volunteer, and protester at Jamia.

The road which had been blocked since December 16 when the protest started were also opened. "We have removed the barricades and opened the road because of elections, but will resume the protest after the elections tomorrow," said a volunteer.

The protesters have said that the decision was taken to ensure that voters do not face any problems in entering and exiting the polling stations. "The decision was collectively taken by the students

due to the elections. The protest has just been moved to a

different location for a while," said Meharban a student of Jamia.

However, in an appeal, to the students, JMI's administration asked the students to do their work and not get involved with any outside factor. "The students are requested not to be a part of an agitating crowd on a public road endangering their safety and security. The

parents are also being approached and their support in personal capacity is also solicited to guide their wards in adhering to basic precautions to be confined within the premises of the university campus," read a statement by Jamia administration.

A panic was created as protesters at the site were initially unaware of the new development. "We got scared thinking something has happened," said Aleema. She added that they will continue the protest at the corner for two days. "After 9 p.m. the protest will shift to gate number – 7 once more," she added. A 24*7 protest has been taking place outside varsity's gate number – 7, however the students although join the protest end the demonstration by evening.