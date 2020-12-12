Will run office from outside CM house in protest: Mayors

New Delhi: As Delhi's Mayors continued their protests outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence for the fifth day over Rs 13,000 crore purportedly owed to their civic bodies by the Delhi government, the Delhi BJP on Friday held small protests outside the homes of ministers Kailash Gahlot, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai and Rajendra Pal Gautam at the Civil Lines area and Imran Hussain at the Rouse Avenue.



According to the Delhi Police, the protesters did not have permission to protest at Civil Lines but no one had to be detained.

And as the stir continues, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash, South Delhi Mayor Anamika Mithilesh Singh and East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain said that they will run their office from the dharna/protest site from Monday onwards.

Moreover, the Delhi BJP on Friday announced that they will intensify their protests by organising a demonstration outside the residence of all 62 AAP MLAs today (Saturday).

The party, in a statement, said eight of its MLAs will also demonstrate at the main intersections of their respective assembly constituencies and the ward councillors will also demonstrate in every ward, and demand that the Delhi government release the Rs 13,000 crore to the corporations.

Delhi BJP vice-president Rajiv Babbar said that, if the Rs 13,000 crore is divided between 272 wards, then Rs 25 to 30 crore will be distributed per ward and even if half the money is utilised, each ward can get Rs 15 crore for development work.

"Even the mayors of BJP-ruled MCDs know that their protest is only an excuse by their high-command to harass CM Arvind Kejriwal and distract from the issue of nationwide farmers protests. The mayors are well aware that the Delhi government has given all the funds due and it is because of their corruption and inefficiency that the MCDs are facing financial ruin. Since they have decided to only

protest rather than govern, it is best that they resign and let APP run the MCDs. We will run the MCDs efficiently and within the same budget", a statement from the Aam Aadmi party said.