Will revolutionise Delhi civic bodies: AAP

New Delhi: AAP MLA Raghav Chadha rolled out a project on Saturday for the repairing of a road stretch in Old Rajinder Nagar and said his party will "revolutionise" the municipal corporations in Delhi with the "Kejriwal model of governance" if voted to power.



Slamming the BJP-ruled civic body of the area, the Rajinder Nagar MLA said the stretch connecting Shankar Road to Pusa Road required "crucial" repairing and carpeting work as the broken road was "seemingly fatal".

"The civic body had issued a work order for the same (repairing and carpeting) in October 2020 and it was supposed to get it completed within three months. Yet the work is at a standstill today," he said, adding that "it is a much sought after road stretch of the area". The Arvind Kejriwal government has now taken the onus of repairing the road at a cost of over Rs 90 lakh "to aid and protect the public", theAAP leader said.

"The MCD roads of Delhi are in a despicable state. The condition of the MCD roads in Old Rajinder Nagar as well as all over the Assembly constituency is completely disastrous. We had to undertake the task of getting roads repaired in the area under the Mukhyamantri Sadak Punarnirman Yojana because of this," he said.

Both the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are gearing up for the civic polls due to be held early next year. While the BJP rules all the three municipal corporations in Delhi, the AAP is the main opposition party.

Meanwhile, Chadha,

who is also the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), dedicated a water pipeline project in Old Rajinder Nagar to the people.

"We are actively working towards providing the best possible services to each and every citizen of Delhi. The Delhi Jal Board will now take up

the task of laying pipelines in the Old Rajinder Nagar area, which will significantly enhance the supply chain here. I am certain that the people of the area will greatly benefit from it," he said.

The DJB will lay the pipeline from Rajinder Park to Block 7 at a cost of "almost Rs 10 lakh", the AAP said.

Meanwhile, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the BJP-ruled MCD is looting the people of Delhi in broad daylight and is not even pretending to care about their hard earned penny anymore. The MCD first increased taxes by 17 times and forced traders to pay; then reduced taxes when elections came and yet after reducing taxes they are not returning the money the traders were forced to pay.