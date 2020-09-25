Will request Javadekar to implement Pusa IARI-developed tech to manage stubble: CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said he will urge Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to ask neighbouring states to implement a low-cost technology developed by Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in Pusa here to manage crop residue.



Scientists at the institute have developed "decomposer capsules". Four capsules, some jiggery and chickpea flour are enough to prepare 25 litres of solution, which is sufficient to cover one hectare of land.

This solution can be sprayed on stubble. The crop residue softens and decomposes in around 20 days. It decreases the use of fertilizer and increases the soil fertility, Kejriwal said.

"I will meet the Union Environment Minister in a day or two to discuss this and I will request him to speak to the neighbouring states to take all measures to effectively implement it despite lack of time. We will surely implement this technique in a very efficient and effective manner in Delhi," he said. This is the result of many years of hard work and efforts of our scientists, and they have got the validation after pilot testing and projection. They have also given their technique a licence for commercial exploitation, the chief minister said.

Asked why there is no action on stubble burning throughout the year, Kejriwal said, "I agree that no major efforts have been made the whole year, but I don't want to blame anyone. The central government is also trying its best. It has held meetings, initiated new schemes and given subsidies on new machinery."

Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh attract attention during the paddy harvesting season between October 15 and November 15.