Will regularise workers if Delhi govt approves it, AAP lying, says SDMC

New Delhi: Responding to allegations by the Aam Aadmi Party that the South MCD was only making "false promises" to regularise contractual workers like Domestic Breeding Checkers, South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Monday said that the civic body is ready to regularise services if the Delhi government makes the necessary budgetary provisions and approves the creation of posts.



The Mayor accused AAP leaders of making false allegations with the motive of misleading the people of Delhi ahead of the civic polls scheduled for later this year. In a bid to set the record staright, Suryan said the SDMC, had with the approval of the Delhi government, regularised services of 1,446 contractual employees over the last 5 years.

The Delhi government is making announcements in view of upcoming Municipal Elections while SDMC is working on the ground and has regularised services of employees despite facing a financial crisis, the mayor said.

He said that the SDMC, after approval of the House, has recently forwarded files related to regularisation of services of as many as 1,350 Domestic Breeding Checkers — the staffers on the frontlines of the war against vector-borne diseases — to the Delhi government three times but was yet to receive a reply. The mayor said the Delhi government was allegedly showing "step-motherly treatment" to MCD workers.

Suryan said, "If the Delhi government allocates funds then we can regularise all Contractual Teachers, DBC Workers, Field Workers, Gardeners, Nallah Beldars, School Chowkidars, Clerks, Safai Sainiks and Data Entry Operators."

SDMC Leader of House Indarjeet Sehrawat also took the chance on Monday to hit back at the AAP, saying, "The Aam Aadmi Party is involved in politics of lies and is tarnishing the image of SDMC. The civic agency, however, has been working for the welfare of its employees and has been implementing various welfare schemes for them. The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has allowed the opening of illegal liquor shops to increase its revenue while it has deliberately stopped the outstanding amount of Rs 13,000 crore due to the civic agency."