Will pass directions to ensure safety & security in courts: HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday said it will pass directions to ensure safety and security in courts which will remain in force till April 18.



A bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel, which was hearing its suo motu case concerning the September 24 shootout which killed three people in a courtroom at Rohini Court, stated that it would incorporate as directions its earlier suggestions on strictly regulating ingress in judicial complexes by deploying an appropriate number of personnel and devices based on a security audit.

The bench, also comprising Justice Jyoti Singh, said it will take up the matter in April again to review the directions and asked the Bar to cooperate in the meantime.

"The directions can be amended later on if there is any difficulty in execution. I am adjourning this matter... Changes can't be made every 15 days (and) it can't be a superfluous difficulty. Directions will remain in force till April 18," the Chief Justice said.

"There is checking at airports also... All should cooperate. There is bound to be checking. Let us cooperate with the cumbersome process for some time," he added.

The court also asked the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) to ensure that it issues passes for entry of cars belonging to its members inside the high court premises.

Senior advocate and DHCBA President Mohit Mathur asked the court to allow the association to issue cards to members for entry inside the high court.

On November 8, the court had said that it expected full cooperation of Delhi government, city police and lawyers in matters of safety and security in courts and suggested a slew of directions that could be issued.

It had proposed that the city government should be accountable for allocation of budget for the purchase of security devices and since police have the expertise, such devices should be purchased by them under intimation to the government and the court.