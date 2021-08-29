Will make Delhi a world leader in skill training, says Sisodia

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the city government is making efforts to make the national capital a world leader in skills training.

Sisodia and Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) Prof. (Dr.) Neharika Vohra visited the varsity campus in Dwarka and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Nizamuddin to inspect the

on-ground events of Delhi's first-ever state level competitions for 'WorldSkills' to be held Shanghai in 2022.