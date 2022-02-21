Will intensify protest if govt strikes a deal with CITU-affiliate: Anganwadis

New Delhi: More than 21 days into their protest for fair wages and employment benefits, the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union has now said that they will intensify their agitation if the Delhi government tries to strike a deal with the CITU-affiliated anganwadi workers' union — fearing that such a deal would only result in half-measures, which would not be acceptable to the protesting union.



The DSAWHU has said that they intend to intensify their strike from February 22 if the Centre of Indian Trade Union-affiliated DAWHU is called for a deal with the Delhi government over their issues because they believe the CITU-affiliate is politically inclined towards the Aam Aadmi Party.

On February 11, the Delhi government had called the protesting anganwadi workers for a three-way meeting over their demands but also including the CITU-affiliated union. The DSAWHU, which had initially launched the protest, had rejected this request for a meeting — objecting to the inclusion of the CITU-affiliate.

The DSAWHU had said that the Delhi government and CITU are hand in glove with each other and would use their intimidating tactics and get away by increasing only Rs 500 — Rs 1,000, which would be a half-measure as per them.

"The CITU's protest was started with the sole purpose of slandering and maligning ours because their agitation is politically fuelled by AAP and we represent the legitimate demand of Delhi's Anganwadi workers and helpers," said DSAWHU's Vishal Kumar.

He continued, "The meeting is to be held on February 21 and if the government strikes an illegitimate deal with CITU, we will take out a massive rally at Civil Lines the next day because CITU's demands do not represent ours."

Anganwadi workers receive a monthly salary of Rs 9,678 and helpers get Rs 4,839. The DSAWHU is demanding Rs 25,000 for AWW and Rs 20,000 for AWH. In addition, the workers are demanding that they be recognised as government employees.