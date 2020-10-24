New Delhi: Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday along with senior officers and officials visited and inspected 90 MGD Kondli Sewage Treatment Plant, 45 MGD Yamuna Vihar Sewage Treatment Plant and 70 MGD SPS at Kalyanpuri.



Satyendar Jain said, "Our prime focus will be on maximum use of treated effluent. Moreover, I will inspect each and every Delhi Jal Board installation, where wastewater is treated and transported. Treated water is a very important resource which has been neglected for long and therefore, I assure you that we, at DJB, will leave no stone unturned to increase recycle and reuse of treated water, thereby decreasing the stress on available potable water." He further instructed the officials to augment treatment capacity using process innovations and reuse this treated water for the purposes of ground water recharge and lake rejuvenation.