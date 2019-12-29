Will increase pension for old, widows and handicapped to Rs 5K/month: DPCC chief

New Delhi: The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee has sounded the bugle for the upcoming Assembly polls in the Capital, due to be announced any day now, with the state party chief Subhash Chopra announcing that a key priority for his party if elected to government, will be to increase pension for old people, widows and handicapped persons to Rs 5,000 per month, adding that this will be a key promise included in detail in their poll manifesto.



Addressing what the party has called "Halla Bol" rallies in Model Town and Rajouri Garden on Sunday as part of Congress' Jan Jagran Abhiyan, Chopra accused both the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making hollow promises to garner votes without fulfilling any of them.

Speaking at the rallies, Chopra claimed that the AAP government's governance failure can be gauged from the fact that pensions for the old, widows and physically challenged persons have not been distributed and alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal government had misused it. The Delhi Congress chief also said that the AAP-government had failed to meet any of its targets, alleging that it could not even spend the budgeted allocation for this purpose. Chopra cited a Delhi High Court proceeding, where he claimed that AAP-government had admitted to not being able to meet its projected targets. He claimed that despite budgetary provisions, more than 1 lakh people were not given monthly pensions.

"This proves quite clearly that the Kejriwal Government was surviving only on the strength of advertisements by misleading the people instead of fulfilling its promises at the ground level," he said.

The DPCC president also alleged that the Delhi government under the AAP had done away with Congress stalwart Sheila Dikshit's brainchild - Ladli Yojana - which has made voters upset and angry with the current government. He added, "When the Congress comes to power in Delhi, the Ladli Yojna will be revived, by expanding its scope and reach, so as to benefit Delhi's students too."