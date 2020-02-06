Will go to vote in shifts, say women of Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: As Delhi goes to polls on Saturday, the women of Shaheen Bagh have decided to go to vote in shifts. This seems to be a precautionary measure not to leave the Shaheen bagh protest site vacant. Volunteers and the women protesters are chalking out a plan to cast their votes at different time intervals. Sceptical about the politically charged environment and in the aftermath of a gunman opening fire and rumours of police crackdown, the women have decided to move to vote in shifts and then return to the protest site.



"How can we leave the protest site? Voting is a big day for us and we will go to vote in shifts and then return. This will be a continuous process and we will make sure that the protest site is not left vacant or with less number," said Shaista Naaz, a woman protester.

As the polling day approaches, the women who have updated political knowledge through mobiles have already made up their mind whom to vote. They could be seen listening attentively to speeches from the stage which keeps them updated on latest political developments regarding CAA and NRC.

"We have planned to go to polling booths in shifts and would return at the earliest. This will be done to make sure we don't waste much time at the polling booth and return as soon as we cast our vote," said Kaneez Fatima another woman protester. Some women protesters of Shaheen Bagh are also from Zakir Nagar and Batla house which is approximately 3 kilometres from the protest site. Hence the polling booths of thee women would be at some distance and they have to travel to cast their vote on February 8 when Delhi goes to polls. On Thursday evening to clear the negetivity in the air the protesters in Shaheen bagh also organised a multi faith ceremony where a plede for peace of the country was taken. Shaheen Bagh reverberated with Mantras, Hymns, Kirtans and Qirats.